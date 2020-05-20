Meters in Costa Blanca’s Valencia will be reactivated on Monday after two months free parking

The regulated parking service on Valencia’s public streets will be reactivated from 9am Monday, May 25, after two months of suspension.

HAVING entered Phase 1 of de-escalation, reviving economic activity and an inevitable increase in travel, Councillor for Sustainable Mobility, Giuseppe Grezzi, confirmed in a statement that from Monday, the regulated parking service will be active again, both in the blue and orange zones.

A mobile application, Telpark, means motorists can pay without using the parking meters, but where there is no choice but to pay physically, it is recommended to follow the health protocols of recent weeks, cleaning hands or disinfecting them after use.

The council reminded it abolished the payment of the ORA in mid-March, after the declaration of the State of Alarm, so that people using this municipal service did not have to go out into the street to update the permit.

Grezzi highlighted the importance of this measure, with a significant cost to the public coffers, but that “had to be assumed to facilitate the life of the people reinforcing situations with full health guarantees”.

The City Council also reported that with the entry into Phase 1 has come a strengthening of the bus services offered by the Municipal Transport Company of Valencia (EMT) and the reactivation of the municipal bicycle service, Valenbisi.