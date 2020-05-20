Massive Boost to Tourism as Portugal sets exact date for reopening hotels and beaches to Holidaymakers

Portugal has set out the exact dates it will reopen hotels and beaches for tourists in what is hoped will give its tourism industry a much-needed boost.

NEW strict rules will be applied – including 24 hours between guests occupying hotel rooms.

Guests searching for a holiday in Portugal will be able to see if it has the ‘Clean&Safe’ seal that is now being awarded by local tourism officials.

The online-only classes needed to obtain the seal are being attended by around 4,000 people a week.

“It’s a question of making people feel safe to travel and having confidence in the place where they’re going,” said Luis Araujo, president of the government agency Turismo de Portugal. The Portuguese government said discos will be the last places to open, but many hotels intend to start reopening from June 1.

Among the changes being adopted: Guests will not check into their rooms until 24 hours after the last occupant has checked out, to allow time for thorough cleaning and airing of the space. Waiting for sunbeds may come to an end as some hotel guests will get one for their own exclusive use. Buffets are unlikely to be offered, but room service is expected to thrive.

As far as beaches go, starting on June 6, sunbathers must stay 1.5 metres apart, with umbrellas at least three metres apart before they will be allowed to stay on the sand.

