Majority of Spain’s Costa del Sol registers ZERO new Covid-19 cases in last 14 days as Malaga banks on Phase 2 access next week with rest of Andalucia – here’s the breakdown

Around 89 of 103 municipalities of Malaga have registered no new Covid-19 cases for the last 14 days, as the province pins its hopes on accessing Phase 2 of de-escalation next week with the rest of Andalucia.

ACCORDING to Andalucia’s health authorities, only 14 of Malaga’s 103 health districts have active coronavirus cases. In addition, 32 of the municipalities have never had any cases of the disease at all. The whole province has actually diagnosed only 56 positive cases by PCR test in the last two weeks. Here’s an exact breakdown of new cases by municipality.

In the health district of La Vega de Antequera, just four cases have been registered in the last fortnight, with three in Antequera and one case in Cuevas Bajas. Axarquía registered three – two in Vélez and one in Torrox. In the Valle del Guadalhorce area 11 of the 14 towns are free from new cases, with four cases in total, including one in Alhaurín el Grande, one in Álora and two in Coín.

In the Costa del Sol area, six of the 11 towns are free from the disease. There are 14 new cases registered in the remaining five towns, including three in Estepona, one in Fuengirola, one in Mijas, eight in Marbella and one Benalmádena.

In the health district of Malaga, four of its six municipalities are free of Covid-19. In the remaining two, there are 31 new cases with 29 in the capital of Malaga and two in Rincón de la Victoria. However, none of the 25 towns of Serranía have detected any new cases of the disease in the last 14 days.



