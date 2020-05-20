Boost for hospitality trade and Autotaxis in Costa Blanca’s Alfaz del Pi

Bars, restaurants and hotels in Alfaz del Pi on the Costa Blanca will be given a boost to help revive trade.

THE council’s Department of Finance, has begun the process of amending the ordinance so that they will be exempt from paying public road occupation tax until 2021, a move which will be approved at the next plenary session.

Councillor Jose Plaza said: “The intention is to contribute, as far as we can, to boosting the local economy, and help one of the sectors that has been hardest hit during this crisis, namely the hotel and catering industry, to resume its activity.

“We believe that these are practical measures, taken at a critical time, when people need their council to make a necessary effort,” added Plaza, one will mean a saving of €45,000, and stressed: “We are talking about one of the sectors most affected during the crisis caused by Covid-19.”

Plaza also announced that the collection of the fee for Autotaxis licences will be suspended for the rest of the year.

As for Autotaxis, he said: “We hope that this will help another business sector, in this case taxi drivers, who are also being affected by the coronavirus.”

On Monday, May 25, all details will be presented to the information committee of the Treasury, prior to the regular plenary session in May.

Plaza said “this is the procedure necessary to suspend the fees for local public use, with tables, chairs, awnings, advertisements, stands, tables and other items, as well as the suspension of fees for Autotaxis licences.”





The town hall said hotel and catering establishments wishing to extend their terraces on the public highway “to compensate for the loss of tables and chairs caused by the fact that they can operate on the terraces with a capacity of 50 per cent of the total must request this beforehand.”

It will be granted wherever possible, “that is, when the conditions of the location allow it, and it does not generate risks or inconveniences to the rest of the citizens.”