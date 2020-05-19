MASSIVE bar business opportunities on Spain’s Costa del Sol are attracting a stream of interested buyers.

That’s certainly the view of Gary Adamson, managing director of Bars Abroad, who has told the Euro Weekly News that the return of client viewings has immediately boosted his business trade.

State of Alarm rules stopped Gary’s customers from being shown around premises for over two months.

Now this week’s relaxation in the emergency laws has seen him start to deal with a busy book of appointments.

That augurs well for the local economy after the hit it took at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People have been worrying about a lack of business but I can positively tell you that business is on the up, and WILL continue to rise for everyone on the Costa del Sol,” Gary told the EWN.

“Yes there will be some new faces and a few new owners,” he continued.





“But life is a cycle and the Costa del Sol will be firing up as always after a great start this week.”

It’s also a good time to get competitive deals with reduced price tags and all kinds of incentives being offered for contracts and purchasers.