Germans flying into Spain’s holiday island Mallorca sent back for travelling without good reason

POLICE checking arrivals at Palma airport turned back five Germans in just two days for travelling to Mallorca without a good enough reason.

Officers prevented three German nationals coming in on a flight from Cologne on Monday from entering Spanish territory. They were forced to return to Germany later in the day.

The same thing happened on Sunday with two other Germans.

Back in March a British citizen was refused entry at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport, again for not being able to provide a good enough reason for making the trip.

Under the national government’s most recent travel restriction measures, foreigners arriving in Spain have to have a justified reason for travelling, which must either be due to work or to return to their normal place of residence.

Those travellers who are allowed into the country must comply with the compulsory 14-day self-quarantine order, which came into effect last Friday May 15 and which is due to last until the end of the state of alarm.

The Mallorca capital’s airport registered 495 passenger arrivals on Monday and 439 departures on the 18 flights which operated throughout the day.





Just 84 travellers flew into Ibiza on the two flights coming in. The same number left the island on the couple of flights going out.

Menorca meanwhile registered 97 passenger arrivals and 68 departures.