Fundraising on the frontline, Guardia Civil in Altea on the Costa Blanca help the area’s most vulnerable

While protecting the local community on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, the Guardia Civil in Altea has also been fundraising.

AND this week, officers donated more than 1,500 kilos of food and hygiene products bought with money collected, to the Alfaz del Pi Volunteers to distribute to the town’s most vulnerable.

Alfaz mayor, Vicente Arques, together with councillor for Social Welfare, Marisa Cortés, thanked Borja Fernández, lieutenant of the Guardia Civil of Altea “for this extraordinary gesture.”

They praised “each and every one of the members of the Guardia Civil who, while fighting from the first moment in the front line against the coronavirus, and watching over our security, have raised funds and purchased food and hygiene products to distribute among the populations of l’Alfaz del Pi, Altea, La Nucia and Polop.”

This morning, 10 delivered the aid to Alfaz Volunteers, in a van loaned by the company Centauro, “which we also have to thank for their collaboration,” said the mayor.

He added: “This gesture will serve to alleviate the bad time being experienced by many families in our region.”