Costa del Sol’s Town Hall repaints street signs & recruits back up to drive home social distancing message to Fuengirola’s locals

Fuengirola’s Town Hall has today not only repainted street signs, but it has also recruited back up to remind residents of social distancing and lockdown restrictions that must be respected, to help avoid congestion and Covid-19 contagion.

JUST this morning, the council painted two figures on all the pavements, alongside the blue arrow signs they introduced just last week, to demonstrate that a two-meter distance must be maintained, while a one way system is observed. The arrows were introduced a few days ago, to educate the locals to walk in the same direction as the arrow on the beach promenades and foot paths to ease congestion.

Given the little success achieved to get the locals to respect the new signage, Fuengirola has now deployed the use of tannoys, as well as volunteers and lifeguards to reinforce the new restrictions from today. The lifeguards will mainly reinforce safety rules on the beaches. “They will ensure that people respect safety rules and are not hanging around on the beach if they are not practising a solo sport, and also to ensure that no-one is sunbathing or having a dip in the sea,” stated Fuengirola Town Hall’s Javier Hidalgo, responsible for the town’s beaches.

-- Advertisement --

“The volunteers will help to ensure that pedestrians are walking in the same direction of the arrows, on the promenade and various other streets in the town, while respecting social distancing measures,” he added. Both volunteers and lifeguards will basically help to reinforce security by reminding residents of the safety measures they have to respect while on timetabled lockdown outings.