BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRANCE’S Directorate General of Health identifies this Tuesday that 217 have died within the last 24 hours and since March 1, 28,022 people have died from Covid-19.

A total of 18,478 people are currently in hospital for a Covid-19 infection compared to 19,015 on Monday. A total of 1,894 patients with a severe form of Covid-19 are in intensive care. There were 69 new serious cases admitted. Since the start of the epidemic, 99,258 people have been hospitalised and 62,500 people returned home.