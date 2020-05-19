A message of support from Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena to Spain’s residents on the Costa del Sol.

Dear Reader,

From all of us at Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena we hope that you and your families are keeping safe and well.

This is a difficult time for everyone so we thought it might help to know that we are working hard to serve the communities in which we live and work during the lockdown as we have done for the past 6 years.

WHO WE ARE

Most people have heard of Age Concern. A name that is trusted both in the UK and here in Spain. We are a registered Charity serving the English speaking community with Welfare support, 4 social clubs, a calendar of events with something for everyone and our Charity shop in Los Boliches. To join us is FREE.

COMMUNICATION

This is something that many of us have managed to improve. Contact with friends and family have made this time a little more bearable. But what of those who no longer have people they can call up at a moments notice? For many our social clubs are invaluable but whilst they are temporarily closed we have established new ways to keep in touch.

BUDDY CALLS

These are regular calls made by our team of caring volunteers to those who would like to have a chat. Loneliness and Isolation is often an unwelcome companion, but it doesn’t need to be like that. A Buddy Call is a great way to keep in touch and if you have not had a call yet but would like to receive one from a trusted volunteer who has been checked by the Charity please get in touch with our Helpline 652 537 615 which is available 24/7.

OPEN FORUM

An opportunity to check-in via ZOOM with members of the Committee to ask any questions you may have about the Charity. For details of how to join this Forum for FREE or if you would like to arrange a personal call please ring our Helpline.

HELP WHERE HELP IS NEEDED

During this pandemic when business is non-existent many have fallen on hard times. Age Concern has teamed up with all the Town Halls in our area to provide food and other supplies to those most in need. This includes individuals and families who have fallen through the cracks in our society.





If you should NEED our Welfare support or would like more information on how we can help you or someone you care about please call Chrissie on our Helpline on 652 537 615 (24/7).

At this time our income has ceased but the need for our help has grown. If you would like to HELP us in any way then please call Steve on 686 289 904, drop us a line at… info@ageconcernfym.com or Donate through our web page… www.ageconcernfym.com.