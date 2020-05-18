Watch the Shocking Video: 11 Firefighters Injured, 3 Seriously, as a Hashish Oil Factory in Madrid Spain Explodes Into Flames

Madrid awoke this morning to a series of explosions that rocked the city as firefighters valiantly struggled to save a group of workers trapped inside a “Hash Oil” unit in the center of the town.

The disturbing video shows brave firefighters rushing down back the ladders from the burning building that was engulfed in flames with temperatures close to the melting points of their protective suits.

11 firefighters were injured in the rescue with 3 still in intensive care, such was the ferocity of the flames, explosions could be heard all over the city, and residents complained of breathing difficulties as thick black smoke engulfed the surrounding streets.

Nadie dijo que esta profesión fuese fácil. Ayer lo comprobaron los @LAFD cuando un #flashover les alcanzó mientras trataban de evacuar una fábrica de aceite de hachís. Al menos 11 #bomberos heridos, 3 de ellos graves.

Les deseamos una pronta recuperación👍#FelizLunes pic.twitter.com/rcE1o7y4Wu — Bomberos Madrid (@BomberosMad) May 18, 2020

-- Advertisement --

It is not known if any of the workers were injured in the rescue or had managed to escape before the flames took hold, more on that later today as information becomes available.





What is hash oil anyway?