Watch the Shocking Video: 11 Firefighters Injured, 3 Seriously, as a Hashish Oil Factory in Madrid Spain Explodes Into Flames

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
#madrid #spain #smoketokes

Madrid awoke this morning to a series of explosions that rocked the city as firefighters valiantly struggled to save a group of workers trapped inside a “Hash Oil” unit in the center of the town.

The disturbing video shows brave firefighters rushing down back the ladders from the burning building that was engulfed in flames with temperatures close to the melting points of their protective suits.

11 firefighters were injured in the rescue with 3 still in intensive care, such was the ferocity of the flames, explosions could be heard all over the city, and residents complained of breathing difficulties as thick black smoke engulfed the surrounding streets.

-- Advertisement --

 

It is not known if any of the workers were injured in the rescue or had managed to escape before the flames took hold, more on that later today as information becomes available.


What is hash oil anyway? 

Hash oil, also known as honey oil or cannabis oil, is an oleoresin obtained by the extraction of cannabis or hashish. It is a cannabis concentrate containing many of its resins and terpenes – in particular, tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol, and other cannabinoids

 



LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here