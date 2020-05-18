Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca suspends terrace tax until 2021 to help revive the town’s economy

Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca has provisionally suspended the payment of tax for terraces, awnings and canopies until 2021 to help revive the town’s economy

THIS will come as some relief to hotel and catering establishments which can only serve 50 per cent of outside customers in line with government de-escalation restrictions.

Other council measures to alleviate the impact of the health crisis on the sector include expanding the space occupied by these terraces and pedestrianising the most central stretch of Calle Colon to make way for tables and chairs, and provide extra space for pedestrians to respect social distancing.

Mayor, Andreu Verdú, explained the importance of this measure for “the recovery of bars, cafes and restaurants in Villajoyosa”.

He said: “From the beginning of State of Alarm, this rate was suspended, but with this modification, the suspension will be effective for the whole year.”

The modification of the tax ordinance must now be ratified in a plenary session, processed and publicised on the notice board of the Town Hall and in the Official Gazette of the Province, for a period of 30 working days, before it is made final.