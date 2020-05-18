Unwitting Almuñecar taxi-driver was used as a drugs mule to ferry back supplies from a Motril dealer

TWO men were arrested in Motril and Almuñecar for tricking a taxi-driver into picking up and delivering drugs.

The men, of Spanish nationality, were aged 50 and 46 and the younger has a police record.

The Almuñecar-based man booked a taxi, explaining that he needed company paperwork to be taken to Motril for signing and then returned.

The cabby delivered a bag with the documents to a property on the outskirts of Motril where they were picked up and returned several minutes later.

Patrolling police, observing the transaction, followed the taxi which they stopped and searched, finding the bag of documents which contained an envelope with 10 doses of methadone, eight wraps of heroin and five grammes of cocaine.

The taxi-driver explained that he was unaware of the transaction while the two men were subsequently arrested and charged.



