The right time for a peaceful stroll to Almuñecars promenades

ROADS parallel to Almuñecar’s Prieto Moreno and San Cristobal promenades will be closed from 8pm onwards each night.

“This is better for people going for an evening walk and also makes it easier to comply with the Health Ministry’s social distancing recommendations,” said Franciso Robles Rivas, councillor responsible for Transport and Public Safety.

Almuñecar has six kilometres of promenades, most of them near the town centre, although the Vega Primera and Vega Segunda roads are also popular with pedestrians.

These will also be closed after 8pm, Robles Rivas announced.

“Although there is less traffic there, this will make it safer,” he said.

The councillor also reminded those using the Altillo public car park that they should use the Paseo Puerta del Mar exit as the exit adjoining the Fenicios monument will be closed.



