Norwegian community still celebrate their Constitution Day although this year they had to spend it in coronavirus lockdown

ALFAZ ran up the Norwegian flag last Sunday at 8am from the town hall balcony.

Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques and the town hall’s Other Nationalities councillor Martina Mertens and member of Alfaz’s Norwegian community were present at the simple institutional act.

They also read out an official message that was rebroadcast at 12 noon during the online celebration of Norway’s most important fiesta, Constitution Day.

Usually all Alfaz residents would be involved in a day of celebrations but the State of Alarm continues to bar crowded gatherings and the town’s Norwegian Community must spend most of the day indoors.

There has been a strong Norwegian presence in Alfaz for 50 years, with than 2,700 Norwegians registered on Alfaz’s Padron.

The true number is round 8,000 and all residents are “perfectly integrated” municipal sources said.



