Cuevas del Almanzora homes and properties on Spain’s Costa Almeria better protected from floods thanks to €1.3 million water course works

Cuevas del Almanzora Council says homes and properties in La Muleria and Guzamara are now better protected from flooding thanks to the completion of essential works on two water courses.

THE local authority reported the nearly €1.3 million projects started in February had included repairs, the consolidation of the banks, and the construction of protection walls.

The result is “greater peace of mind for residents whose worry was suffering damage from numerous floods in rainy seasons,” the administration said.

The works came under the Ministry for Ecological Transition’s CHS Segura Hydrographic Confederation project for emergency and urgent repairs to infrastructure, rivers and water courses stemming from last autumn’s extreme weather events.

“The council is grateful that the ministry listened to us and that now we have these works finalised, making our municipality safer”, commented Cuevas Agriculture and Environment councillor Antonio Marquez.”