Which parts of Spain enter Phase 2 of de-escalation on Monday May 18 & what restrictions will be lifted?

Spain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that Formentera in the Baleares Island and the Canary Islands of La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera can enter Phase 2 of deescalation on Monday May 18.

In Phase 2, there will be more flexibility for residents to go out for walks or do a sports activity, which can now be done at almost any time in the day, except for the timetabled hours for the over 70s (between 10am and 12pm and between 7pm and 8pm), according to Spain’s official bulletin (BOE) on Saturday evening.

The bulletin also outlines other restrictions that can be lifted in Phase 2 of de-escalation. These include:

