Which parts of Spain enter Phase 2 of de-escalation on Monday May 18 & what restrictions will be lifted?

Spain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that Formentera in the Baleares Island and the Canary Islands of La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera can enter Phase 2 of deescalation on Monday May 18.
In Phase 2, there will be more flexibility for residents to go out for walks or do a sports activity, which can now be done at almost any time in the day, except for the timetabled hours for the over 70s (between 10am and 12pm and between 7pm and 8pm), according to Spain’s official bulletin (BOE) on Saturday evening.
The bulletin also outlines other restrictions that can be lifted in Phase 2 of de-escalation. These include:
- Bars and restaurants can allow guests to drink/dine in their establishments up to 40% capacity, as well as 50% of outside terrace capacity. However, nightclubs must remain closed.
- Shopping centres can open up to 40% capacity.
- Weddings can have up to 100 guests in outdoor areas, or 50 in closed spaces.
- Funerals can have up to 25 attendees.
- More family and friends can gather at home or outside in groups of no more than 15 people.
- The number of stands at markets can also be increased.
- Up to 20 people can meet for organised tourism/group activities as long social distancing is observed.
- Up to 50 people are allowed to attend conference/business meetings so long as a two-metre distance between delegates can be respected.