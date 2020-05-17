Van weighed down with 26,000 packets of cigarettes stopped by police in Spain’s Costa del Sol

A 47-year-old from Mijas, Malaga, has been arrested for smuggling after 26,000 packets of cigarettes were found in his van during a police control.

THE Guardia Civil stopped the detainee in Alhaurin de la Torre after the van appeared to have ‘an excess of load.’

In a statement today, they said: “Police intervened 26,000 packs of tobacco of illegal origin in the town of Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, and the driver of the van carrying the goods has been arrested.

“When officers were carrying out a police control in the town they observed a van with an apparent excess of load, so they stopped it.”

Inside the vehicle they found numerous cardboard boxes containing 26,000 packs of tobacco of different brands, “without the driver being able to prove the legal origin of the goods.”

The cigarettes were confiscated.



