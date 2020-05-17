Talking up attractions for foodies and culture vultures part of Spain’s strategy for rebooting tourism sector

TALKING up the country’s attractions for foodies and culture vultures, and its inland sights, will be a key feature of Spain’s plan to reactivate the coronavirus-battered tourism sector, Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero has revealed.

Speaking at a videoconference press briefing today Sunday, Montero explained that part of the plan currently being finalised with the tourism sector’s main agents is to encourage both the national visitor market and tourists from other countries to this summer explore inland Spain, to discover the country’s diverse cultural attractions and to enjoy its excellent cuisine.

The minister said that the coronavirus pandemic situation permitting, and in line with health safety measures, the idea is to promote and develop inland tourism as well as the sun and sand offer of the coastal areas to contribute to getting the national sector back on its feet.