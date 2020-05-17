Spain’s Marbella on Costa del Sol to deploy state-of-the-art technology to monitor public as bars & restaurants reopen tomorrow to ensure lockdown restrictions are respected

Marbella Town Hall’s Mayor Ángeles Muñoz has confirmed that extra measures have been taken to monitor the public, as well as bars and restaurants, as they reopen tomorrow in Phase 1 of de-escalation.

THE Mayor highlighted that the Town Hall will deploy state-of-the-art technology and cameras to ensure lockdown restrictions respected both by the public and the establishments.

In a meeting with local law enforcement officers today, Muñoz confirmed that specific areas that may need extra enforcement have been pinpointed to ensure extra vigilance, particularly in light of queues and overcrowding that has been experienced in other parts of the country.

She highlighted that the Town Hall will deploy the “latest technology and video cameras” to control overcrowding in certain parts of the city, to ensure restrictions are being adhered to not only by the public, but also by bar and restaurant owners.

“We won’t be able to reactivate our economies if we don’t collaborate and respect the restrictions to ensure the health and safety of all our citizens,” stated Muñoz. “Everyone must remember to ensure social distances are maintained and the importance of wearing face masks in public.”