Spain’s Government reveals updates to Phase 0, 1 & 2 de-escalation restrictions across the country from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca

On Saturday evening the Spanish Government published an updated version of restrictions governing Phases 0 to 2 of de-escalation in its official state bulletin (BOE), which will come into effect from Monday May 18.

THEY include updates to Phases 0, 1 and 2 of de-escalation. For territories in Phase 0, which include Madrid, Barcelona and some areas of Castilla and Leon, the Government has decided to ease some restrictions in a bid to meet them half way. Now entitled Phase 0.5, those areas denied access to Phase 1, can allow businesses of less than 400 sq. metres in size to open without previous appointments. However, they cannot open bar/restaurant terraces, nor can people meet in groups of up to 10.

Areas allowed to progress to Phase 1 of de-escalation, which now include Malaga, Granada and all of Valencia, as well as those who moved to Phase 1 last week, can now engage in fishing/hunting activities. Businesses of more than 400 sq. metres are also permitted to open, with restrictions and safety measures imposed to ensure social distancing measures are respected.

Territories entering Phase 2 of de-escalation, which include Formentera in the Baleares Island and the Canary Islands of La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera, will enjoy greater freedoms.

In Phase 2, there will be more flexibility for residents to go out for walks or do a sports activity, which can now be done at almost any time of the day, except for the timetabled hours for the over 70s (between 10am and 12pm and between 7pm and 8pm).

The bulletin also outlines other restrictions that can be lifted in Phase 2 of de-escalation. These include:

Bars and restaurants can allow guests to drink/dine in their establishments up to 40% capacity, as well as 50% of outside terrace capacity. However, nightclubs must remain closed.

Shopping centres can open up to 40% capacity.

Weddings can have up to 100 guests in outdoor areas, or 50 in closed spaces.

Funerals can have up to 25 attendees.

More family and friends can gather at home or outside in groups of no more than 15 people.

The number of stands at markets can also be increased.

Up to 20 people can meet for organised tourism/group activities as long social distancing is observed.

Up to 50 people are allowed to attend conference/business meetings so long as a two-metre distance between delegates can be respected.

Sports centres can be reopened but members can only train by appointment only, for either individual activities or training with a coach, ensuring social distances are respected. Each centre can only open up to 30% of capacity, and changing rooms can be used so long as they are disinfected and cleaned regularly, and owners comply with all the Ministry of Health’s measures to prevent Covid-19 contagion.

Swimming pools can also open, so long as pools comply with Ministry of Health’s safety measures to ensure the pool water is clean and that regular checks are made to ensure it is free of harmful substances, and cleaned regularly.



