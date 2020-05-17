Golf aficionados rejoice as Spain’s Costa del Sol becomes first European destination to open 90% golf resorts on May 18

Costa del Sol’s Tourism Association has confirmed that it is ready to open 90% of its golf resorts in Phase 1 of de-escalation on Monday May 18.

MORE than 70 golf resort owners have confirmed that their installations are ready to open to the public, in compliance with new health and safety requirements, according to Francisco Salado, President of Costa del Sol’s Tourism Association.

An optimistic Salado has confirmed that resorts are ready to welcome golfers, while guaranteeing the safety of all players. “Although golf resorts across the Costa del Sol were forced to closed during the pandemic, the owners have been working hard to maintain their golf courses in meticulous condition, albeit with fewer staff working reduced hours to ensure that their resorts were ready when restrictions were lifted,” he commented.

Golf resorts will “follow the new health and safety protocols established by Spain’s Real Federation of Golf, which include the use of gloves, masks, social distancing, as well as just one player per buggy, to minimise any risk of Covid-19 contagion and ensure safety of players”, confirmed Salado. Golfers are also recommend to arrive 10 minutes earlier to the club before their scheduled time slot, and if possible to bring their own golf clubs and equipment. However, if they need to borrow golf clubs, balls, etc, the club will ensure all equipment is disinfected regularly, he added.

Salado highlighted that golf is one of the key tourism sectors that will help to reactivate the economy on the Costa del Sol and Andalucia, thanks to it being a safe sport which can be played at safe distances. With more than 70 golf resorts, the Costa del Sol has become a top golfing destination in Europe, thanks to the climate, prestigious clubs and tournaments, said Salado. He is highly optimistic about reopening the doors of golf establishments from tomorrow. The economic importance and contribution of golf to the Andalucian economy is a highly valued as it generates some 1,410 million euros annually, Salado added.