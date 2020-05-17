Director of Health Alerts in Spain Warns Young People Against Trying to Catch Covid to Become Immune “It’s Not Prudent or Solidary”

This Sunday, the director for the Centre of Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, warned that voluntarily seeking to be infected with the coronavirus in order to become immune “is neither the most solidary nor the most prudent” action to take during this incredibly difficult health crisis.

When asked about some of the attitudes that young and healthy people possess as they believe that it may be a good idea to be infected with Covid-19 as soon as possible and become immune, Simón has said that “the fact that a young person passes the disease and becomes immune is not the problem, the problem is that they can transmit it and not know who they have affected.”

The director of the CCAES recalled that the coronavirus causes a disease that “affects an entire society and vulnerable groups” so “we should not create issues like these.”

-- Advertisement --

Dr Simón recalled that if the quarantine measures had not been put in place, the death toll could have been of 250,000 or 300,000 patients.

“That idea of consciously contracting the disease to become immunised is neither solidary nor prudent,” concluded Simon.