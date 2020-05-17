BREAKING: Spain’s Phase 2 Reopens Beaches and Pools as Swimmers on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Rejoice

The Spanish Government has decreed that Phase 2 will now include recreational swimming pools to be reopened to the public, albeit at 30 per cent capacity, as well as bathing on beaches.

THE maximum capacity allowed at pools will be 30 per cent of the installation’s capacity, as long as it is possible to respect the two-metre safety distance between users. The Order of the Ministry of Health on May 16 establishes that, otherwise, said capacity will be reduced in order to comply with the safety distance.

In order to access the pool, an appointment must be made with the facility’s managing entity. For this, schedules will be organised in shifts, outside of which it will not be possible to stay in the facility.

The Order also regulates activity on beaches during Phase 2. It notes that it will allow going and staying at the beaches as long as a minimum safety distance of at least two metres is carried out. Physical. As well as ensuring there is the correct hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. For these purposes, the groups will consist of a maximum of 15 people, except in the case of people living together which will account for larger groups.

Bathers must have a responsible use of the beach, both from an environmental perspective and sanitary point of view, complying with both the recommendations and standards established by the health authorities.

Likewise, the practice of sports, professional or recreational activities is allowed, as long as they can be carried out individually and without physical contact, allowing a minimum distance of two metres to be maintained between the participants.

Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca will be ecstatic to hear the news about their coveted beaches reopening in Phase 2, however they will have to wait and see if their evolution in terms of the coronavirus in their districts will allow for this progression onto the next stage.



