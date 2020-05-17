19 arrests made during London’s Hyde Park anti-lockdown protests & includes former Labour leader’s brother

Around 19 people were arrested on Saturday with many fined for taking part in an anti-lockdown demonstration in London’s Hyde Park.

ANGRY protestors defied social distancing and lockdown rules to protest against the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions. One of the arrested protestors include former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn’s brother, Piers Corbyn, who described the Covid-19 lockdown as a “pack of lies to brainwash you and keep you in order”.

The crowd gathered on Speakers Corner in Hyde Park to demonstrate against the lockdown restrictions. Many of the protestors were not wearing face masks nor were they respecting social distancing measures, according to the police on duty.

Commenting on the social disorder, the Met’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, stated: “It was disappointing that a relatively small group in Hyde Park came together to protest the regulations in clear breach of the guidance putting themselves and others at risk of infection.”

He said that officers “took a measured approach and tried to engage the group to disperse”, however, “they clearly had no intention of doing so, and so it did result in 19 people being arrested, and a further ten being issued with a fixed penalty notice”.



