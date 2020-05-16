France’s visitors to the UK may no longer be exempt from quarantine after Boris’ spokesperson highlights misunderstanding

FRENCH travellers arriving in the UK will not be exempt from proposed new two-week quarantine rules, as announced by the British government on Friday in a sharp U turn from what was previously agreed.

“If you look at what was actually said in the joint statement on Sunday night, it said no quarantine measures apply to France at this stage and the key words in that sentence are ‘at this stage’,” said the prime minister’s spokesman. “So there is no exemption agreed with France.

“What we have said is that we will be working together with the French on this issue in the coming weeks.”

The spokesman said a working group would be set up between the two countries to ensure “consultation”.

British PM Boris Johnson said last Sunday that Britain was considering imposing a two-week quarantine on international arrivals into the UK, as part of its measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Also, on the same day, Johnson, told French President Emmanuel Macron that “no quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage”.

In a statement, the Home Office said on Friday that: “No quarantine measures apply to France at this stage. Further details on the quarantine will be set out ahead of these measures being introduced.”