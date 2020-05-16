Balearic holiday islands Ibiza and Menorca join Mallorca as named entry points to Spain for international travellers

IBIZA and Menorca airports will from Monday join Mallorca’s Son Sant Joan and Palma port as authorised entry points to Spain for international passengers for essential travel only during de-escalation, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos has announced.

Also now included on the list alongside Barcelona, Madrid, Gran Canaria and Malaga will be Tenerife-Sur, Alicante and Seville.

The Spanish government has restricted the number of points of entry into the country in order to limit the potential for imported cases of Covid-19.

All people coming into the country have to observe the compulsory 14-day quarantine introduced by the Spanish government.