Vulnerable refugee families reunited in London Heathrow after flight brought people from Syria, Somalia and Afghanistan despite COVID-19

British refugees travelled to Heathrow today to be reunited with their families after Monday’s flight brought people from Syria, Somalia and Afghanistan to join close family in the UK.

The reunion was the result of two months of intense petition by the campaign group Safe Passage and British peer Alf Dubs.

Many of the individuals, some with severe health problems, had been living for several months in the dire conditions of Greek refugee camps.

Vulnerable asylum seekers in Europe can apply to be transferred to another EU country where they have close family, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic family reunions came to a halt, leaving many children stranded on their own.

-- Advertisement --

Among them was an 18-year-old from Somalia who joined his uncle in the UK after a process of many months.

Ahmed, 22, left his north of England home in the early hours of Monday to travel to London Heathrow, he was given refugee status in the UK after escaping the Syrian war and has been working nights to support his little brother Wahid who was trapped on Samos.

After a lengthy process, Wahid had been about to board a flight in March when it was cancelled.

“He was so disappointed,” Ahmed said, “I phoned everybody I could think of to try to get him on a flight, I offered to pay myself. Nobody could help me then just suddenly a few days ago I was told he was coming. I have everything ready for him, we will just sit and talk.”





The UK Home Office was criticised last month for refusing to take unaccompanied minors from the overcrowded camps. In April, Germany took 49 children and Luxembourg took 12.

Beth Gardiner-Smith, the CEO of Safe Passage, said: “The UK and Greek governments have shown real leadership in reuniting these families despite the travel difficulties and we now urge the UK and other countries across Europe to continue these efforts to ensure no one is left behind.”