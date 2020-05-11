UK expats raise a glass to first drink out as Spain’s holiday island Mallorca moves into first phase of lockdown de-escalation

UK expats in Mallorca have raised a glass to the first day of the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the Balearics.

“Fifty nine days and back in the last bar we entered in Santa Ponsa, The Sunset Bar. Cheers everyone!” said a clearly happy Joanne and Annis Abraham, who have lived on the island for four years.

“We hope the UK follows Mallorca and is able to open its bars soon,” the couple added.

Mallorca is enjoying extra freedom after the island, along with Ibiza and Menorca, entered phase one of the lockdown de-escalation on Monday, allowing bars, restaurants, cafes, hotels and other small businesses to start the move towards a ‘new normality.’

The easing of confinement regulations and restrictions on movement allow visits to family and friends, shopping without an appointment, driving within the province and enjoying a drink or a bite to eat on bar, restaurant and cafe terraces.

There are still limitations. Social distancing is very much an obligation, strict health measures have to be followed and not all businesses and establishments which could open have done so, not least because of imposed maximums on customer capacity.





But after nearly two months of lockdown, comments posted on online forums suggest a good number of residents see the changes under Phase one as a positive advance and are keen to show support for local businesses.