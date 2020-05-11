Spain’s Kids Playtime Shock as Human Skeleton is Found During Outdoor Games

MYSTERY surrounds a human skeleton uncovered by some children in Spain during an outdoor playtime session in the country’s Albacete Province.

The gruesome find was made by the youngsters in the town of La Roda, who spotted the bones in an open deposit which was used for the extraction of minerals.

Local Police were called in, and the discovery of the body is shrouded in doubt, with nobody having any instant theories as to how it got there, or who it was.

La Roda’s mayor, Juan Ramon Amores said: “All the remains have been transferred along with soil samples for a judicial investigation to find out more.”