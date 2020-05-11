Galicia in Spain on Alert as Giant Asian Hornets Kill their First Victim

A MAN has died in Santiago, Galicia, Spain after being stung by a Giant Asian Hornet

A 54-year-old man lost his life yesterday in Santiago – northwest Spain’s Galicia region, as a result of the sting of a giant Asian hornet, after discovering that there was a nest next to the hives that he looked after which were located very close to his home.

Paramedics were quick to respond to the scene in Villestro but sadly the man was dead when they got there, the man’s friend, a fellow beekeeper, had called the emergency services when he found his friend on the floor close to a hive.

Reportedly, the insect had stung the eyebrow of the man which proved fatal, the deadly creature then flew off leaving the victim dead.

-- Advertisement --