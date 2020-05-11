Acosol Sends Important Warning to Residents on Costa del Sol’s Cala de Mijas About Suspended Water Supply Which Could Even Reach Benalmadena

Acosol has sent residents in the Cala de Mijas area a warning about the consequences of the weather forecasted for tomorrow which is expected to delay the repair work needed for the supply pipeline in the Cala de Mijas area.

THIS repair work of the supply pipeline next to Avenida del Mediterraneo in La Cala de Mijas has now been postponed to Monday May 18. Depending on the size and damage of the pipeline, construction could take four or five days to repair and restore normalcy.

The company informs that this may affect supply in the area of La Cala de Mijas as well as adjoining urbanisations.

This includes the areas of Balcones del Chaparral, La Farola, Pinares de Mijas, Polarsol, Marina del Sol, etc, which may suffer lack of pressure or discharge flow, depending on the evolution of the fault, which is also dependent of the resources and deposits of the declining supply.

From the Urb La Ponderosa de Mijas, passing by Las Lagunas de Mijas (Cerros del Águila, Camino de Coín, Los Cuartones and Ctra de Mijas); and the western part of Fuengirola (intakes of Miramar and Ctra de Mijas), up to the Fuengirola Deposit, as well as the entire municipality of Benalmadena, are at the expense of both the contributions from the wells of the Fuengirola River and the reservoir reserves, and therefore they can suffer pressure or flow alterations of the upstream supply, being also at the expense of the resources and deposits of the downward supply.

Acosol recommends responsible water use, adopting all possible saving measures, and stopping all kinds of watering whilst the fault in the repair lasts.