VIDEO: Futuristic crossing at busiest pedestrian zone in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca ready for Phase 1 of relaxed lockdown measures

A futuristic pedestrian crossing at the busiest zone in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca is all set for Phase 1 of relaxed lockdown measures.

THE huge zebra crossing has a striking resemblance to a running track, with flashing lights to indicate when it’s safe to cross.

Zveřejnil(a) Joserra González Zarate dne Sobota 9. května 2020

NEW CROSSING: Hi-tech road safety measure. CREDIT:Joserra Gonzalez Zarate

While the normally bustling holiday resort has been ghostly quiet due to State of Alarm, Benidorm Council has been making the most of the lockdown carrying out essential road safety works in an area with the highest pedestrian intensity.

The pedestrian crossings in the lower part of Calle Ruzafa, in the centre of the town, where it merges with Calles Herreraas and Emilio Ortuño, were previously separated by a few metres.





Technicians have now combined the crossings as they go round a sharp bend, and installed flashing lights at individual sections for safer pedestrian crossing.

Benidorm moves into Phase 1 of de-escalation tomorrow morning, with bars, cafes, restaurants, sports facilities, libraries and cemeteries allowed to open under strict regulations.