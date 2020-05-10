Three Top Advisers to President Trump Placed In Quarantine after Another Aid Tests Positive for COVID-19

Three members of President Trump’s coronavirus task force have placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Fauci is one of the group in quarantine, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci’s institute said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to be tested regularly. It added that he is considered at “relatively low risk” based on the degree of his exposure and that he would be “taking appropriate precautions” to mitigate the risk to personal contacts while still carrying out his duties.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will be “teleworking for the next two weeks” after it was determined he had a “low-risk exposure” to a person at the White House, the CDC said in a statement on Saturday.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House known to test positive for the virus this week.