Spain launches #QuedateEnAndalucia campaign to encourage domestic tourism & boost sales of ‘made in Andalucia’ goods across region & Costa del Sol

Spain’s Andalucia has launched the #QuedateEnAndalucia (#StayInAndalucia) campaign to encourage domestic tourism and boost sales of ‘made in Andalucia’ goods this summer, to recuperate Covid-19 losses.

Given that international tourism has been ruled out by many Spaniards this year, the Andalucian region has its sights set on taking full advantage of local and national tourism. The campaign aims to highlight the region’s rich tourism attractions, encouraging travel between provinces with locals visiting different parts of the region over the summer holidays this year.

The #QuedateEnAndalucia campaign includes the creation of a website that aims to highlight the top tourism attractions in each province, local dishes and the best places to eat.

The website also provides a platform to raise the profile of local businesses and their goods, “to help recuperate losses from having to close during the pandemic”, stated business owner and project organiser, Javier Churruca. “The #QuedateEnAndalucia campaign will hope to promote local businesses and goods ‘made in Andalucia’ because now more than ever, we have to be united,” he added.