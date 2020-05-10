New coronavirus infections accelerate in Germany

New coronavirus infections are accelerating again in Germany just days after its leaders loosened social restrictions, raising concerns that the pandemic could once again slip out of control.

The Robert Koch Institute for disease control said in a daily bulletin the number of people each sick person now infects – known as the reproduction rate, or R – had risen to 1.1. When it goes above 1, it means the number of infections is growing.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, bowing to pressure from leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states to restart social life and revive the economy, announced on Wednesday measures that included more shop openings and a gradual return to school.

At the same time, she launched an ’emergency brake’ to allow for the reimposition of restrictions if infections pick up again.

Karl Lauterbach, a Social Democrat lawmaker and professor of epidemiology, warned that the new coronavirus could start spreading again quickly after seeing large crowds out and about on Saturday in his home city of Cologne.

‘It has to be expected that the R rate will go over 1 and we will return to exponential growth,’ Lauterbach said in a tweet. ‘The loosening measures were far too poorly prepared.’

It cautioned that the R figure was subject to statistical uncertainty, adding: ‘The increase of the reproduction number R necessitates a close monitoring of the situation.’