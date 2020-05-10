Dramatic mountain rescue in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Emergency services in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca have been praised for their ‘excellent teamwork’ after rescuing a mountain hiker who was injured in a fall in tricky terrain.

ALL emergency resources were mobilised yesterday around 8.45pm when a fellow walker made a distress call from the rural area of the Marxassos Partida Marxassos in Benidorm.

The woman had fallen and fractured the tibia of one leg, confirmed Benidorm firefighters.

Emergencies 112 dispatched Provincial Firefighters from Benidorm Park, two light vehicles with their corresponding troops, as well as Local Police and SVB Ambulance and paramedics.

A Benidorm firefighter source said: “Due to the orography, firefighters took advantage of their off-terrain vehicles and accessed several rural roads until they reached about 500 meters away from the person.”

Equipped with a special stretcher for rescue in high mountains, they made their way on foot to the injured hiker where the medical team applied a vacuum splint to the fractured leg, before firefighters and police took over, getting the wounded woman to a fire engine.





She was then taken to the ambulance waiting below and transferred to the Comarcal Hospital in Villajoyosa.