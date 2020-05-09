Tourist Industry in Spain’s Mallorca gets Massive Boost as Budget Carrier Eurowings Announces Additional Routes

Mallorca has something to celebrate as flights from Germany to tourist destinations in Spain, Greece, Italy, and Portugal are being re-introduced by budget carrier Eurowings.

Additional routes are being added from this month as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions around Europe begin to be eased. Mallorca is to be served from several German airports, including the airline’s Dusseldorf base on a daily basis, plus Cologne/Bonn, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart.

The airline has also cut prices to more than 30 holiday destinations by up to 25 per cent in its winter 2020-21 flying programme. Other destinations being offered from Dusseldorf in May include Catania in Sicily, Ibiza, Heraklion, Naples, Olbia in Sardinia, Rome and Thessaloniki.

Lisbon in Portugal gains a route from Cologne/Bonn as well as Kavala in Greece and Bastia in Corsica.

An airline spokesperson said: “Against the background of the corona crisis, Eurowings continues to ensure its basic service at the airports of Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn, and Stuttgart.

“A basic flight programme enables important domestic German connections as well as flights to selected destinations in Europe. “Eurowings has now extended its flight schedule and adds additional connections as of May 2020.”

In the UK, Manchester will be served up to three times a week from Dusseldorf and Edinburgh from Cologne/Bonn on a similar frequency.



