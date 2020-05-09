Four people fined for driving 200 miles to look at a boat

Four people have been fined after trying to drive from Dorset to Milford Haven to look at a boat.

Police pulled them over on the A477 near Llanteg, Pembrokeshire, Wales, on Friday, May 8, as part of routine checks.

The occupants said they had travelled around 200 miles to look at a boat they were interested in buying.

All four were issued with penalty notices for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Inspector Andy Williams said: ‘While the majority of people are complying with the restrictions that have been put in place to ensure our own safety, we are still coming across a small minority who do not seem to understand the regulations.

‘It is vital that, for as long as the restrictions remain in place, everyone takes responsibility for their actions and ensures they are only travelling when absolutely necessary.

‘Our continued aim is to support public health by keeping our key worker colleagues, and the general public, safe.’



