Costa del Sol and Costa Almeria will along with all Andalucia have “safest beaches in Spain”

THE Costa del Sol and the rest of Andalucia “are going to have the safest beaches in Spain.”

This is the message the Junta de Andalucia wants to put across with its safe beach plan.

In a press interview on Saturday, Public Administration and Interior minister Elias Bendodo said the regional administration will be approving the first measures of the plan on Monday.

Bendodo underlined the huge importance of the tourism industry for region, pointing out the sector represents 12 per cent of GDP and 13 per cent of employment.

Putting out the message that “tourism is the industry of safety”, is therefore fundamental, he stressed.

“The tourism sector is one of the priority strategies for the Andalucia government because everything else stems from this; if it’s doing well then all the sectors around it are doing well”, the regional minister affirmed.

He said it was therefore regrettable that Malaga and Granada provinces have not got government authorisation to move into phase one of the lockdown de-escalation on Monday.





Bendodo urged Pedro Sanchez’ administration to set up a tourism sector rescue plan and slash VAT from 10 per cent to four until the end of the year.

“Tourism is the most important thing for us and we need the Government to take it seriously”, he said.