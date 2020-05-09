BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRENCH health officials say there have been 80 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily balance for a month.

A total of 26,310 people died from the coronavirus in the country. In detail, there have been 16,573 deaths in hospitals (+ 76 in 24 hours, lowest increase recorded since March 21) and 9,737 in medico-social establishments (+ 4), especially in nursing homes.

In the intensive care units, the decline that began several weeks ago already continues. If 38 new serious cases were admitted, the balance remains negative with 56 fewer patients this Saturday. Some 2,812 patients are still hospitalised in these services, reserved for the most serious cases.