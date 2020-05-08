Which of Spain’s regions are ready to move to Phase 1 of de-escalation on May 11 from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca?

Although Spain’s Health Ministry is still deciding which territories can move on to Phase 1 of de-escalation on Monday May 11, we know that Madrid has already been denied permission (as reported).

WHILE we wait to hear which regions and provinces will get approval to go on to Phase 1, here’s a look at which regions are ready and what each regional government is proposing.

Andalucia: Spain’s Andalucía has proposed to the Ministry of Health that all of its provinces – apart from two health districts in Granada, and one in Malaga – pass to Phase 1 of de-escalation on Monday. The regional government has not specified which districts they are – but they may pass to Phase 1, with additional restrictions, it said.

Aragón: Has asked to pass to Phase 1 for all three provinces, and Phase 2 for all rural zones.

Asturias: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

Baleares: Has proposed Phase 1 for rest of its territories, apart from Formentera which has already been in Phase 1 since May 4.

Canaries: Has proposed Phase 1 for rest of territories. El Hierro, La Graciosa and La Gomera have already been in Phase 1 since May 4.





Cantabria: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

Castilla-La Mancha: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

Castilla and León: Has proposed no de-escalation for any of the capitals of its provinces, and only Phase 1 for towns with smaller populations.

Catalonia: Has proposed Phase 1 for three areas only – West Pyrenees, Tarragona and Ebro.

Ceuta: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

Valenciana: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

Extremadura: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

Galicia: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

La Rioja: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

Madrid: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces – but has already been denied, earlier today (as reported).

Melilla: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

Murcia: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.

Basque Country: Has proposed Phase 1 for all its provinces.