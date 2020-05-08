Top football club on Spain’s Costa Almeria pitching in to help families hardest hit by coronavirus crisis in Garrucha

UD Almeria and the football club’s Saudi Arabian millionaire president Turki Al-Sheikh have been pitching in again to help those hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

They have donated four pallets of basic necessity items to the Garrucha Food Bank, which will go to the municipality’s most vulnerable households.

This week’s delivery followed a request for assistance for the town’s needy from the Garrucha Sports Club.

“We want to thank UD Almeria and its president Turki Al-Sheikh for the great social work it is carrying out in Almeria Province in these such difficult times we are going through,” the Garrucha club posted on its Facebook page alongside an image of the donations.

Turki Al-Sheikh has through the UD Almeria Foundation donated €1.2 million to support the province’s battle against coronavirus. The money is going to help public administrations, hospitals and medical staff, social agencies and volunteers, as well as vulnerable families.

The largest chunk of the money, €550,000, has been allocated to buying medical equipment and personal protection materials for hospital personnel.



