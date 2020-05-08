Spain´s Estate Agents Returning to Home Viewings in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Areas

ESTATE agents are raring to go in Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas, as home viewings are expected to resume soon.

Any property that is in an area approved to be in Phase 1 of the government´s relaxation of the State of Alarm rules is expected to be ready for a visit from as early as this Monday(May 11).

An important rider is that the Spanish government may clarify the position still further over the weekend, but so far it is looking promising for the real estate trade.

Real estate federations and associations across the country are planning to publish a full list of guidelines once everything has been totally clarified from their perspective.

Agents have carried on working via their websites during the coronavirus emergency, but this week were able to resume having direct contact with their clients, subject to making an appointment.

Looking at photos and videos of a possible purchase is no substitute to going for a personal visit and agencies are hoping for a major lift now that some semblance of normal business is set to be restored.

Any visits though must be conducted under the full rules of health and safety, with social distancing maintained between agency staff and clients.

There may also be regional variations according to where you are in Spain.