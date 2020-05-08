Queen pays tribute to Britain’s lockdown spirit as she salutes VE day

The Queen paid tribute to Britain’s lockdown spirit tonight with an electrifying speech on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, in which she said Second World War heroes would admire the nation’s response to the pandemic.

The 94-year-old monarch, who was 13 when war broke out in 1939, added: ‘It may seem hard that we cannot mark this special anniversary as we would wish. Instead we remember from our homes and our doorsteps.

‘But our streets are not empty; they are filled with the love and the care that we have for each other.

‘And when I look at our country today, and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire.’

Her words were delivered to the very second that her father, George VI, gave his VE Day speech 75 years ago.

The Queen’s speech was filmed in the white drawing room at Windsor last week, where she and her husband, Philip, 98, who served with distinction in the Royal Navy during the war, are isolating.

After the broadcast, the nation was invited to open doors and windows and take part in sing-a-long of Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn’s wartime anthem We’ll Meet Again, during the BBC’s VE Day 75 show.





The Queen’s words were her second televised address during the coronavirus crisis, and followed her speech to the country on April 5, when she said if Britain remained resolute ‘we will overcome it’.

A picture of her father George VI was next to the Queen on her desk as she spoke to the nation. Her address with black and white footage of her father’s wartime speech.

George, who became king after his brother Edward VIII abdicated, said: ‘Let us remember the men of all the services and the women in all of the services who have laid down their lives.

‘We have come to the end of our tribulation and they are not with us at the moment of our rejoicing.’

Speaking about the start of the war, the Queen, then schoolgirl Princess Elizabeth, said: ‘The outlook seemed bleak, the end distant, the outcome uncertain.

‘But we kept faith that the cause was right – and this belief, as my father noted in his broadcast, carried us through.

‘Never give up, never despair – that was the message of VE Day.

‘I vividly remember the jubilant scenes my sister and I witnessed with our parents and Winston Churchill from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The sense of joy in the crowds who gathered outside and across the country was profound, though while we celebrated the victory in Europe, we knew there would be further sacrifice.’