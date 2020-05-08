Portuguese Tourist Board elated at the news that cut-price carrier Ryanair starts routes to Bucharest, Sofia and Porto from Stansted this month.

To the delight of the Portuguese Tourism Industry, Ryanair has announced a three times weekly service to Bucharest and Sofia starting May 15 and a daily service to Porto from May 22.

THE three new routes are in addition to a limited flying programme offering links to Dublin, Eindhoven, Lisbon, Cork, Berlin, and Budapest to May 28. With over 99 per cent of Ryanair’s fleet grounded due to restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the firm said it will comply with government guidelines.

Alejandra Ruiz, Ryanair senior communications manager, said: “We are pleased to add these routes connecting London Stansted with Bucharest and Sofia and Porto as we work with EU governments to try to keep some minimum flight links open for emergency reasons, even though the passenger loads on these flights is very low.