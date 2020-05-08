Oliva Council on the Costa Blanca signs land purchase agreement to create vital link to AP-7

A vital AP-7 link to the N-332 at Oliva will be created after a purchase agreement between landowners and the town council.

THE purchased land will be handed over to the Ministry of Transport for the construction of a new roundabout that will link the current access to the AP7 and the N-332 in the town.

The council said that in the next few weeks, the work will be declared by the Ministry “as an emergency project due to the importance of the current road, given the increase in the number of vehicles that have been using this road since it was opened.”

The €300,000 project will be paid for entirely by the Ministry of Transport, with the town council investing €45,000 for the purchase of the land.

Once construction begins, the project is expected to be completed within two months.