Man, 21, ‘hid in 12 year old girl’s bedroom for a MONTH and sexually abused her’

A Washington state man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he secretly moved into a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom on an Indian reservation in Oregon and molested her for a month after meeting her on social media.

Zacharias Cavasos, 21, is facing a charge of sexual abuse of a minor stemming from the disturbing incident that took place over the winter on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon.

According to prosecutors, Cavasos first made contact with the victim in December 2019 online, exchanging messages with her on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

-- Advertisement --

In early February, Cavasos traveled from Washington to the reservation in Oregon and, unbeknowsts to the girl’s family, ensconced himself inside her bedroom by hiding in a cavity under the bed after removing some slats that hold the mattress, Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Martin said, according to reporting by OregonLive.com.

The 21-year-old man also sometimes hid in the girl’s bedroom closet.

It was not until two weeks later, on February 25, that the 12-year-old’s grandfather first noticed the stranger in the house and told him to leave.

Cavasos initially complied, but according to prosecutors, he then sneaked back inside the house and remained in the child’s bedroom until March 11, when he was discovered a second time and arrested.





According to court documents, Cavasos admitted to staying in the child’s bedroom and repeatedly having sex with her.

On Wednesday, a judge agreed to release Cavasos to a sober living facility, where he will remain under GPS monitoring and a curfew until his trial.

Under the conditions of his release, Cavasos is not allowed to make any contact with the victim, or travel for the reservation where she lives. His phone and computer activities will be subjected to checks.

Martin argued to keep Cavasos in jail, telling the judge that the Washington resident has no family in the area and no job, and pointing to the fact that he returned to the girl’s bedroom even after being told to leave her alone.

His defense lawyer countered by saying that his client may have an intellectual disability and is emotionally immature. He also stressed that Cavasos has no prior criminal record or a history of violence.

The judge narrowly sided with the defense, although she noted she was surprised and troubled by the allegations against him.

‘I have never been aware of anyone alleged to have been living in a 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month,’ US Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You said in court.