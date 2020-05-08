France’s postal service, La Poste, to extend hours and service from May 11 as country eases out of lockdown.

THE French postal service La Poste is preparing a progressive reopening of all its 7,700 post offices by the end of May.

From Monday, May 11, mail delivery for priority post, registered letters and parcels will also be back to six days a week as it had been limited to three days a week during confinement.

Also, from Monday the collection of mail in street letterboxes will again be carried out over six days rather than three. Mail is collected from only 87 per cent of letterboxes, but the other 13 per cent are not emptied. There will be collections from all of them by the end of May. For the most vulnerable people, La Poste has had the very kind idea of offering to collect mail for posting directly from their home. This service is free and to take advantage of it you must inform your post person directly or write a note on your letterbox.

For the postage, you can either print off your own stamps at https://www.laposte.fr/mon-timbre-en-ligne or wait for the post person and pay him or her for stamps by cheque or cash.

When La Poste is opened they will be seeking to comply with the measures required by the government on barrier gestures and physical distancing.

Opening hours will be adapted to the number of visitors and the staff available.

Employees will be encouraged to work remotely until June 2, where possible. For staff who cannot work remotely, staggered working hours will be put in place, as it has already been the practice for several weeks in mail sorting centres.