A FIREBREAK is being cut through Javea’s densely wooded Capsades Rebaldi area.

The €3,898 project, which is subsidised by the provincial council, the Diputacion, is included in Javea’s Municipal Fire Prevention Plan.

As a high-risk zone where woods overlap with urbanisations, the 25-hectare fire break will bring increased protection to the area, explained Services councillor Kika Mata who recently visited Capsades Rebald to view the work in progress accompanied by Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi.

